Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT)

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) went up by 11.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.20. The company’s stock price has collected 68.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ :HCAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HCAT is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Health Catalyst Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.47, which is $2.55 above the current price. HCAT currently public float of 53.11M and currently shorts hold a 4.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCAT was 1.08M shares.

HCAT’s Market Performance

HCAT stocks went up by 68.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.57% and a quarterly performance of -8.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.64% for Health Catalyst Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.95% for HCAT stocks with a simple moving average of -34.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCAT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HCAT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HCAT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $10 based on the research report published on October 31st of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCAT reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for HCAT stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

HCAT Trading at 14.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.23%, as shares surge +18.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCAT rose by +68.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.69. In addition, Health Catalyst Inc. saw -72.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCAT starting from Burton Daniel D., who purchase 197,078 shares at the price of $10.14 back on Nov 11. After this action, Burton Daniel D. now owns 900,140 shares of Health Catalyst Inc., valued at $1,998,213 using the latest closing price.

Llewelyn Linda, the Chief People Officer of Health Catalyst Inc., sale 648 shares at $9.53 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Llewelyn Linda is holding 55,217 shares at $6,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.09 for the present operating margin

+33.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Health Catalyst Inc. stands at -63.33. Equity return is now at value -31.50, with -18.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.