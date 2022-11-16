Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS)

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) went down by -3.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $242.59. The company’s stock price has collected -47.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/28/21 that This Small-Cap Stock Can Pivot Between Old and New Energy

Is It Worth Investing in Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE :GTLS) Right Now?

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 68.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTLS is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Chart Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $229.13, which is $107.07 above the current price. GTLS currently public float of 36.45M and currently shorts hold a 13.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTLS was 509.50K shares.

GTLS’s Market Performance

GTLS stocks went down by -47.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.27% and a quarterly performance of -35.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.80% for Chart Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -36.65% for GTLS stocks with a simple moving average of -27.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTLS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GTLS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GTLS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $148 based on the research report published on November 14th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTLS reach a price target of $250. The rating they have provided for GTLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to GTLS, setting the target price at $259 in the report published on September 15th of the current year.

GTLS Trading at -35.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.18%, as shares sank -34.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLS fell by -47.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.31. In addition, Chart Industries Inc. saw -20.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.07 for the present operating margin

+21.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chart Industries Inc. stands at +4.49. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.