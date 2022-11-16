Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) went up by 8.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $121.22. The company’s stock price has collected 25.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/07/21 that Bitcoin, Match, Spotify: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE :CDAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDAY is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CDAY currently public float of 152.11M and currently shorts hold a 6.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDAY was 1.45M shares.

CDAY’s Market Performance

CDAY stocks went up by 25.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.74% and a quarterly performance of 7.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.05% for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.20% for CDAY stocks with a simple moving average of 20.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDAY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CDAY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CDAY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $64 based on the research report published on October 31st of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDAY reach a price target of $73. The rating they have provided for CDAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CDAY, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on March 23rd of the current year.

CDAY Trading at 21.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares surge +24.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAY rose by +25.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.21. In addition, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. saw -30.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDAY starting from Heuland Noemie Clemence, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $63.55 back on Nov 11. After this action, Heuland Noemie Clemence now owns 53,304 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., valued at $63,550 using the latest closing price.

Heuland Noemie Clemence, the EVP, CFO of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., sale 2,771 shares at $59.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Heuland Noemie Clemence is holding 54,304 shares at $165,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAY

Equity return is now at value -3.70, with -0.90 for asset returns.