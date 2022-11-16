Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) went down by -40.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.63. The company’s stock price has collected -42.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ :LHDX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Lucira Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.38, which is $3.06 above the current price. LHDX currently public float of 36.24M and currently shorts hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LHDX was 49.83K shares.

LHDX’s Market Performance

LHDX stocks went down by -42.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -62.17% and a quarterly performance of -81.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.94% for Lucira Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -52.87% for LHDX stocks with a simple moving average of -82.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LHDX

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LHDX reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for LHDX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 13th, 2021.

LHDX Trading at -63.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.77%, as shares sank -61.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHDX fell by -42.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8883. In addition, Lucira Health Inc. saw -94.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LHDX starting from Allen Anthony Joseph, who sale 17,052 shares at the price of $1.39 back on Sep 20. After this action, Allen Anthony Joseph now owns 183,617 shares of Lucira Health Inc., valued at $23,702 using the latest closing price.

George Dan, the CFO and Treasurer of Lucira Health Inc., sale 343 shares at $1.38 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that George Dan is holding 46,011 shares at $473 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LHDX

Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -16.60 for asset returns.