Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) went up by 14.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.38. The company’s stock price has collected 15.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/27/22 that 6 Water Stocks for an Increasingly Thirsty World

Is It Worth Investing in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE :AQUA) Right Now?

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 98.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AQUA is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.29, which is -$3.09 below the current price. AQUA currently public float of 120.12M and currently shorts hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AQUA was 608.20K shares.

AQUA’s Market Performance

AQUA stocks went up by 15.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.32% and a quarterly performance of 13.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.23% for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.37% for AQUA stocks with a simple moving average of 16.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQUA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQUA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AQUA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AQUA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $45 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to AQUA, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

AQUA Trading at 24.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares surge +25.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQUA rose by +15.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.98. In addition, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. saw -4.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQUA starting from Bhambri Nick, who sale 87,641 shares at the price of $45.08 back on Apr 20. After this action, Bhambri Nick now owns 23,765 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., valued at $3,950,900 using the latest closing price.

Bhambri Nick, the Director of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., sale 37,359 shares at $45.01 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Bhambri Nick is holding 23,765 shares at $1,681,402 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQUA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.38 for the present operating margin

+31.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stands at +3.52. The total capital return value is set at 7.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.70. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA), the company’s capital structure generated 143.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.91. Total debt to assets is 44.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.