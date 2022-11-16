Is Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) a Keeper?

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) went up by 8.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.53. The company’s stock price has collected 6.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ :VBLT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VBLT is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $4.87 above the current price. VBLT currently public float of 53.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VBLT was 1.73M shares.

VBLT’s Market Performance

VBLT stocks went up by 6.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.06% and a quarterly performance of -44.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.19% for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.27% for VBLT stocks with a simple moving average of -86.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VBLT

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to VBLT, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on July 18th of the current year.

VBLT Trading at -15.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VBLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.43%, as shares sank -8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VBLT rose by +6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1300. In addition, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. saw -93.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VBLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3905.73 for the present operating margin

-111.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stands at -3895.83. Equity return is now at value -78.70, with -62.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.53.