Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) went down by -7.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $162.40. The company’s stock price has collected -1.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/14/22 that Wells Fargo failing to protect customers as Zelle scams soar, Sen. Warren charges in letter

Is It Worth Investing in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE :COF) Right Now?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COF is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $125.83, which is $22.45 above the current price. COF currently public float of 377.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COF was 2.58M shares.

COF’s Market Performance

COF stocks went down by -1.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.25% and a quarterly performance of -8.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for Capital One Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.22% for COF stocks with a simple moving average of -12.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COF stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for COF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COF in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $113 based on the research report published on November 15th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to COF, setting the target price at $126 in the report published on July 12th of the current year.

COF Trading at 3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares surge +3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF fell by -1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.53. In addition, Capital One Financial Corporation saw -28.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from FAIRBANK RICHARD D, who sale 12,537 shares at the price of $114.77 back on Nov 14. After this action, FAIRBANK RICHARD D now owns 3,757,022 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation, valued at $1,438,871 using the latest closing price.

Alexander Robert M., the Chief Information Officer of Capital One Financial Corporation, sale 7,857 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Alexander Robert M. is holding 61,352 shares at $903,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.95 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capital One Financial Corporation stands at +38.42. Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.