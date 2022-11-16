Is Albemarle Corporation (ALB) a Keeper?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) went down by -6.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $334.55. The company’s stock price has collected -3.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that Lithium Miner Is Getting Cash From U.S. in Government Push for Battery Materials

Is It Worth Investing in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE :ALB) Right Now?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALB is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Albemarle Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $320.51, which is $19.95 above the current price. ALB currently public float of 116.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALB was 1.39M shares.

ALB’s Market Performance

ALB stocks went down by -3.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.28% and a quarterly performance of 6.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.76% for Albemarle Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.36% for ALB stocks with a simple moving average of 24.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $270 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to ALB, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on June 27th of the current year.

ALB Trading at 5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares surge +17.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB fell by -3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $285.72. In addition, Albemarle Corporation saw 26.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from NARWOLD KAREN G, who sale 9,072 shares at the price of $322.26 back on Nov 11. After this action, NARWOLD KAREN G now owns 8,507 shares of Albemarle Corporation, valued at $2,923,543 using the latest closing price.

Norris Eric, the President, Lithium of Albemarle Corporation, sale 2,390 shares at $307.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Norris Eric is holding 15,564 shares at $735,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.01 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albemarle Corporation stands at +3.72. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 12.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.