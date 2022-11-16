Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Catalent Inc. (CTLT)

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) went up by 4.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $136.13. The company’s stock price has collected 14.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/30/21 that Catalent to Buy Supplement Maker Bettera Holdings for $1 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Catalent Inc. (NYSE :CTLT) Right Now?

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTLT is at 1.29.

CTLT currently public float of 179.31M and currently shorts hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTLT was 2.19M shares.

CTLT’s Market Performance

CTLT stocks went up by 14.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.23% and a quarterly performance of -54.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.46% for Catalent Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.91% for CTLT stocks with a simple moving average of -48.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTLT

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTLT reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for CTLT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to CTLT, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

CTLT Trading at -31.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -34.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLT rose by +14.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.51. In addition, Catalent Inc. saw -61.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLT starting from Grippo Michael J, who sale 2,451 shares at the price of $65.83 back on Oct 31. After this action, Grippo Michael J now owns 17,792 shares of Catalent Inc., valued at $161,349 using the latest closing price.

Hawkeswood Thomas W, the Pres. Pharma Prod Delivery Div of Catalent Inc., sale 930 shares at $77.46 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Hawkeswood Thomas W is holding 5,364 shares at $72,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLT

Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 4.10 for asset returns.