Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) went up by 0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.53. The company’s stock price has collected 5.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/29/22 that Biden’s Move on Gas Prices May Hurt These Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Phillips 66 (NYSE :PSX) Right Now?

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PSX is at 1.43.

PSX currently public float of 478.88M and currently shorts hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSX was 3.52M shares.

PSX’s Market Performance

PSX stocks went up by 5.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.39% and a quarterly performance of 23.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.91% for Phillips 66. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.52% for PSX stocks with a simple moving average of 24.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PSX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PSX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $105 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to PSX, setting the target price at $132 in the report published on June 14th of the current year.

PSX Trading at 19.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +15.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSX rose by +5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.09. In addition, Phillips 66 saw 53.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSX starting from Pruitt Joseph Scott, who sale 600 shares at the price of $110.68 back on Nov 15. After this action, Pruitt Joseph Scott now owns 15,302 shares of Phillips 66, valued at $66,406 using the latest closing price.

Pruitt Joseph Scott, the Vice President and Controller of Phillips 66, sale 3,000 shares at $111.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Pruitt Joseph Scott is holding 15,302 shares at $335,565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSX

Equity return is now at value 44.50, with 16.20 for asset returns.