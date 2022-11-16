Here’s Our Rant About Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) went down by -6.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s stock price has collected -22.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE :RKLY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.33, which is $4.48 above the current price. RKLY currently public float of 102.11M and currently shorts hold a 8.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RKLY was 758.20K shares.

RKLY’s Market Performance

RKLY stocks went down by -22.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.44% and a quarterly performance of -81.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.07% for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -36.05% for RKLY stocks with a simple moving average of -87.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKLY stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for RKLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RKLY in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $2 based on the research report published on August 12th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RKLY reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for RKLY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to RKLY, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

RKLY Trading at -55.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.57%, as shares sank -43.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKLY fell by -22.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4882. In addition, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited saw -92.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKLY starting from Blaser Brian J, who purchase 47,060 shares at the price of $4.19 back on Mar 18. After this action, Blaser Brian J now owns 22,000 shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited, valued at $197,370 using the latest closing price.

Nagra Amit, the Chief Operating Officer of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited, sale 5,098 shares at $3.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Nagra Amit is holding 473,067 shares at $19,882 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1409.38 for the present operating margin

-95.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited stands at -2045.70. Equity return is now at value -748.20, with -132.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.