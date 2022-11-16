Here’s Our Rant About Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) went up by 22.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.83. The company’s stock price has collected 44.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ :DADA) Right Now?

DADA currently public float of 251.78M and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DADA was 835.90K shares.

DADA’s Market Performance

DADA stocks went up by 44.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.91% and a quarterly performance of -24.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.06% for Dada Nexus Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.92% for DADA stocks with a simple moving average of -28.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DADA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DADA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DADA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DADA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DADA reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for DADA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 14th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to DADA, setting the target price at $17.50 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

DADA Trading at 12.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DADA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.44%, as shares surge +21.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DADA rose by +44.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, Dada Nexus Limited saw -61.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DADA

Equity return is now at value -37.80, with -29.80 for asset returns.