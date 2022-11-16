Here’s Our Rant About Brunswick Corporation (BC)

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) went down by -4.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.93. The company’s stock price has collected 6.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE :BC) Right Now?

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BC is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Brunswick Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $94.50, which is $20.69 above the current price. BC currently public float of 71.61M and currently shorts hold a 5.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BC was 658.51K shares.

BC’s Market Performance

BC stocks went up by 6.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.68% and a quarterly performance of -12.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.06% for Brunswick Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.68% for BC stocks with a simple moving average of -3.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BC stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for BC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BC in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $82 based on the research report published on November 15th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BC reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for BC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 09th, 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to BC, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

BC Trading at 6.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares surge +7.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BC rose by +6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.63. In addition, Brunswick Corporation saw -26.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BC starting from SINGER DAVID V, who sale 180 shares at the price of $80.69 back on Aug 01. After this action, SINGER DAVID V now owns 19,329 shares of Brunswick Corporation, valued at $14,524 using the latest closing price.

COOPER NANCY E, the Director of Brunswick Corporation, sale 346 shares at $80.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that COOPER NANCY E is holding 18,159 shares at $27,919 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.24 for the present operating margin

+27.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brunswick Corporation stands at +10.18. Equity return is now at value 32.20, with 10.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.