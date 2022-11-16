Here’s Our Rant About Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO)

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) went up by 8.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.37. The company’s stock price has collected 7.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ :ALTO) Right Now?

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALTO is at 2.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Alto Ingredients Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.05, which is $5.06 above the current price. ALTO currently public float of 70.47M and currently shorts hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALTO was 1.50M shares.

ALTO’s Market Performance

ALTO stocks went up by 7.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.50% and a quarterly performance of -21.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.26% for Alto Ingredients Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.08% for ALTO stocks with a simple moving average of -18.25% for the last 200 days.

ALTO Trading at 0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares sank -1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTO rose by +7.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.98. In addition, Alto Ingredients Inc. saw -18.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTO starting from Kandris Michael D, who purchase 12,415 shares at the price of $4.06 back on May 20. After this action, Kandris Michael D now owns 548,784 shares of Alto Ingredients Inc., valued at $50,405 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Alto Ingredients Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $4.04 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 483,800 shares at $80,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.41 for the present operating margin

+3.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alto Ingredients Inc. stands at +3.77. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.