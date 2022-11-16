Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) went down by -3.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.43. The company’s stock price has collected -4.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ :CSWC) Right Now?

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSWC is at 1.20.

CSWC currently public float of 27.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSWC was 200.25K shares.

CSWC’s Market Performance

CSWC stocks went down by -4.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.31% and a quarterly performance of -9.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.25% for Capital Southwest Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.14% for CSWC stocks with a simple moving average of -11.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSWC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSWC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CSWC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSWC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $18 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2022.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to CSWC, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

CSWC Trading at 2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSWC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSWC fell by -4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.60. In addition, Capital Southwest Corporation saw -26.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSWC starting from Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $18.97 back on Nov 04. After this action, Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn now owns 7,262 shares of Capital Southwest Corporation, valued at $9,485 using the latest closing price.

BATTIST CHRISTINE, the Director of Capital Southwest Corporation, purchase 510 shares at $18.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that BATTIST CHRISTINE is holding 2,931 shares at $9,685 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSWC

Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 4.40 for asset returns.