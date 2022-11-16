Can The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Remain Competitive?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $412.66. The company’s stock price has collected 5.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that M&A Is Slowing as Financing Costs Tick Higher

Is It Worth Investing in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE :GS) Right Now?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GS is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $388.38, which is $1.7 above the current price. GS currently public float of 339.39M and currently shorts hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GS was 2.21M shares.

GS’s Market Performance

GS stocks went up by 5.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.83% and a quarterly performance of 8.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.64% for GS stocks with a simple moving average of 17.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GS stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for GS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GS in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $429 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2022.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GS reach a price target of $290. The rating they have provided for GS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 05th, 2022.

GS Trading at 17.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +21.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS rose by +5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $349.52. In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. saw 0.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GS starting from GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who sale 186,114 shares at the price of $22.20 back on Nov 14. After this action, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now owns 118,516 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., valued at $4,131,731 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the Director of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., sale 187,059 shares at $22.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 139,346 shares at $4,190,122 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stands at +33.64. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.