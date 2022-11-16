Can Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Remain Competitive?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) went down by -3.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.56. The company’s stock price has collected -3.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE :LAC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAC is at 1.31.

LAC currently public float of 112.55M and currently shorts hold a 9.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAC was 2.33M shares.

LAC’s Market Performance

LAC stocks went down by -3.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.92% and a quarterly performance of -10.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.73% for Lithium Americas Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.52% for LAC stocks with a simple moving average of -0.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LAC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $41 based on the research report published on October 27th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAC reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for LAC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to LAC, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

LAC Trading at -0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares surge +12.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAC fell by -3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.89. In addition, Lithium Americas Corp. saw -9.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LAC

Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -9.50 for asset returns.