Can Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Remain Competitive?

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $217.72. The company’s stock price has collected 11.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/03/22 that Expedia Customers Booked Less Travel Than Expected in Latest Quarter

Is It Worth Investing in Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ :EXPE) Right Now?

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXPE is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Expedia Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $131.24, which is $30.1 above the current price. EXPE currently public float of 149.85M and currently shorts hold a 2.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXPE was 2.54M shares.

EXPE’s Market Performance

EXPE stocks went up by 11.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.89% and a quarterly performance of -12.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.01% for Expedia Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.32% for EXPE stocks with a simple moving average of -24.44% for the last 200 days.

EXPE Trading at 3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE rose by +11.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.98. In addition, Expedia Group Inc. saw -44.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from Dolgen Jonathan L, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $101.55 back on Sep 07. After this action, Dolgen Jonathan L now owns 37,779 shares of Expedia Group Inc., valued at $101,554 using the latest closing price.

Soliday Lance A, the Chief Accounting Officer of Expedia Group Inc., sale 636 shares at $114.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Soliday Lance A is holding 8,949 shares at $72,532 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.04 for the present operating margin

+72.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expedia Group Inc. stands at +0.14. Equity return is now at value 21.70, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.