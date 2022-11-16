Buy or Sell SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) went up by 9.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $763.22. The company’s stock price has collected 9.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/07/22 that Rising Rates Help Some Banks More Than Others

Is It Worth Investing in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ :SIVB) Right Now?

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIVB is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for SVB Financial Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $330.90, which is $91.78 above the current price. SIVB currently public float of 58.79M and currently shorts hold a 4.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIVB was 840.56K shares.

SIVB’s Market Performance

SIVB stocks went up by 9.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.06% and a quarterly performance of -47.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.97% for SVB Financial Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.51% for SIVB stocks with a simple moving average of -45.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIVB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIVB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SIVB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SIVB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $265 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SIVB, setting the target price at $351 in the report published on October 05th of the current year.

SIVB Trading at -22.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -27.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIVB rose by +9.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $234.21. In addition, SVB Financial Group saw -64.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIVB starting from DRAPER MICHELLE, who sale 36 shares at the price of $393.58 back on Oct 13. After this action, DRAPER MICHELLE now owns 2,997 shares of SVB Financial Group, valued at $14,169 using the latest closing price.

STAGLIN GAREN K, the Director of SVB Financial Group, sale 500 shares at $484.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that STAGLIN GAREN K is holding 13,680 shares at $242,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIVB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.81 for the present operating margin

The net margin for SVB Financial Group stands at +31.02. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.