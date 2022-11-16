Buy or Sell Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) went up by 8.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.62. The company’s stock price has collected 64.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ :RPAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RPAY is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Repay Holdings Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RPAY currently public float of 85.86M and currently shorts hold a 5.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPAY was 1.09M shares.

RPAY’s Market Performance

RPAY stocks went up by 64.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.44% and a quarterly performance of -16.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.74% for Repay Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.55% for RPAY stocks with a simple moving average of -32.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPAY stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for RPAY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RPAY in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $9 based on the research report published on November 14th of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPAY reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for RPAY stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to RPAY, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on August 10th of the current year.

RPAY Trading at 15.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.29%, as shares surge +33.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPAY rose by +64.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.06. In addition, Repay Holdings Corporation saw -55.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPAY starting from KIGHT PETER J, who purchase 65,000 shares at the price of $7.41 back on Nov 14. After this action, KIGHT PETER J now owns 1,560,559 shares of Repay Holdings Corporation, valued at $481,650 using the latest closing price.

Morris John Andrew Sr., the Chief Executive Officer of Repay Holdings Corporation, purchase 15,000 shares at $6.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Morris John Andrew Sr. is holding 15,000 shares at $103,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPAY

Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -1.20 for asset returns.