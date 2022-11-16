Buy or Sell DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) went up by 22.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.00. The company’s stock price has collected 39.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/11/22 that China Approves First Videogame Licenses Since July. Bilibili and Chinese Videogame Stocks Rally.

Is It Worth Investing in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :DOYU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DOYU is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for DouYu International Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

DOYU currently public float of 317.29M and currently shorts hold a 4.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOYU was 1.00M shares.

DOYU’s Market Performance

DOYU stocks went up by 39.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.85% and a quarterly performance of 4.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.17% for DouYu International Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.70% for DOYU stocks with a simple moving average of -8.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOYU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOYU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DOYU by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DOYU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $1.20 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOYU reach a price target of $3.30. The rating they have provided for DOYU stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 27th, 2021.

China Renaissance gave a rating of “Hold” to DOYU, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

DOYU Trading at 20.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.09%, as shares surge +20.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOYU rose by +39.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0362. In addition, DouYu International Holdings Limited saw -48.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOYU

Equity return is now at value -7.80, with -6.00 for asset returns.