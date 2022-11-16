Buy or Sell Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) went up by 7.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.79. The company’s stock price has collected -10.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE :ARLO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARLO is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Arlo Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.67, which is $5.31 above the current price. ARLO currently public float of 85.37M and currently shorts hold a 3.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARLO was 652.55K shares.

ARLO’s Market Performance

ARLO stocks went down by -10.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.52% and a quarterly performance of -38.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.89% for Arlo Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.54% for ARLO stocks with a simple moving average of -39.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARLO stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ARLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARLO in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $14 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARLO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for ARLO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 29th, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ARLO, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

ARLO Trading at -13.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.86%, as shares sank -7.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARLO fell by -10.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.61. In addition, Arlo Technologies Inc. saw -60.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARLO starting from FAISON RALPH E, who purchase 23,800 shares at the price of $4.20 back on Nov 15. After this action, FAISON RALPH E now owns 343,367 shares of Arlo Technologies Inc., valued at $99,960 using the latest closing price.

Summers Grady, the Director of Arlo Technologies Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $3.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Summers Grady is holding 219,729 shares at $114,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.39 for the present operating margin

+24.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arlo Technologies Inc. stands at -12.88. Equity return is now at value -38.90, with -12.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.