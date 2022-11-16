American Express Company (AXP) Just Got Our Attention

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) went down by -0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $199.55. The company’s stock price has collected 2.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/21/22 that American Express Results Top Expectations. Travel Spending Provides a Lift.

Is It Worth Investing in American Express Company (NYSE :AXP) Right Now?

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXP is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for American Express Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $164.71, which is $14.49 above the current price. AXP currently public float of 743.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXP was 3.14M shares.

AXP’s Market Performance

AXP stocks went up by 2.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.73% and a quarterly performance of -6.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.04% for American Express Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.86% for AXP stocks with a simple moving average of -4.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AXP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AXP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $130 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXP reach a price target of $143, previously predicting the price at $223. The rating they have provided for AXP stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to AXP, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

AXP Trading at 5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.16. In addition, American Express Company saw -5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from Clayton Walter Joseph III, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $149.27 back on Nov 08. After this action, Clayton Walter Joseph III now owns 1,000 shares of American Express Company, valued at $149,270 using the latest closing price.

Leonsis Theodore, the Director of American Express Company, sale 4,005 shares at $166.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Leonsis Theodore is holding 0 shares at $667,355 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.35 for the present operating margin

+65.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Express Company stands at +18.33. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 3.80 for asset returns.