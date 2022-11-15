Why Quhuo Limited (QH)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) went up by 15.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.70. The company’s stock price has collected 5.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ :QH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Quhuo Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $191.04. QH currently public float of 3.47M and currently shorts hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QH was 152.70K shares.

QH’s Market Performance

QH stocks went up by 5.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.53% and a quarterly performance of -66.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.47% for Quhuo Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.84% for QH stocks with a simple moving average of -59.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for QH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $18 based on the research report published on August 04th of the previous year 2020.

QH Trading at -3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.92%, as shares surge +22.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QH rose by +28.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3774. In addition, Quhuo Limited saw -86.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.12 for the present operating margin

+4.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quhuo Limited stands at -3.92. Equity return is now at value -32.00, with -13.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.