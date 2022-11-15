We Analyzed the Future Direction of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), Here is What We Found

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) went down by -16.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.65. The company’s stock price has collected 24.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ :TWST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWST is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Twist Bioscience Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.00, which is $15.69 above the current price. TWST currently public float of 55.80M and currently shorts hold a 10.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWST was 931.67K shares.

TWST’s Market Performance

TWST stocks went up by 24.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.68% and a quarterly performance of -25.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.62% for Twist Bioscience Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.29% for TWST stocks with a simple moving average of -22.85% for the last 200 days.

TWST Trading at -8.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.85%, as shares sank -8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST fell by -4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.21. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corporation saw -50.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Banyai William, who sale 379 shares at the price of $29.55 back on Oct 25. After this action, Banyai William now owns 255,581 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation, valued at $11,199 using the latest closing price.

Banyai William, the of Twist Bioscience Corporation, sale 318 shares at $36.14 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Banyai William is holding 256,161 shares at $11,493 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.81 for the present operating margin

+39.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twist Bioscience Corporation stands at -114.94. Equity return is now at value -28.80, with -23.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.67.