We Analyzed the Future Direction of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY), Here is What We Found

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) went up by 7.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $419.57. The company’s stock price has collected 31.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/10/21 that Monday.com and 3 Other IPOs Hit the Market. All but One Closed Up Higher.

Is It Worth Investing in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ :MNDY) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $155.00, which is $61.84 above the current price. MNDY currently public float of 30.56M and currently shorts hold a 8.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNDY was 621.62K shares.

MNDY’s Market Performance

MNDY stocks went up by 31.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.60% and a quarterly performance of -21.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.76% for monday.com Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.15% for MNDY stocks with a simple moving average of -20.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNDY stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for MNDY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MNDY in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $135 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNDY reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for MNDY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Outperform” to MNDY, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on September 22nd of the current year.

MNDY Trading at -6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.83%, as shares surge +8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNDY rose by +31.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.70. In addition, monday.com Ltd. saw -66.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MNDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.93 for the present operating margin

+87.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for monday.com Ltd. stands at -41.96. Equity return is now at value -25.60, with -18.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.00.