Twilio Inc. (TWLO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) went down by -4.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $313.39. The company’s stock price has collected 15.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/04/22 that Twilio and Atlassian Issue Growth Warnings

Is It Worth Investing in Twilio Inc. (NYSE :TWLO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWLO is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 35 who provided ratings for Twilio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.69, which is $32.34 above the current price. TWLO currently public float of 173.28M and currently shorts hold a 4.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWLO was 4.95M shares.

TWLO’s Market Performance

TWLO stocks went up by 15.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.48% and a quarterly performance of -39.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.99% for Twilio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.36% for TWLO stocks with a simple moving average of -50.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $60 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWLO reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $110. The rating they have provided for TWLO stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to TWLO, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on November 04th of the current year.

TWLO Trading at -23.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares sank -22.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO rose by +15.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.94. In addition, Twilio Inc. saw -79.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from Manor Eyal, who sale 397 shares at the price of $66.27 back on Oct 17. After this action, Manor Eyal now owns 155,687 shares of Twilio Inc., valued at $26,309 using the latest closing price.

Shipchandler Khozema, the Chief Operating Officer of Twilio Inc., sale 1,652 shares at $75.66 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Shipchandler Khozema is holding 79,852 shares at $124,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.69 for the present operating margin

+46.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc. stands at -33.43. Equity return is now at value -12.20, with -10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.43.