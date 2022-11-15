SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) went down by -43.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.50. The company’s stock price has collected -51.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SLS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLS is at 2.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.67, which is $7.45 above the current price. SLS currently public float of 20.52M and currently shorts hold a 4.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLS was 276.21K shares.

SLS’s Market Performance

SLS stocks went down by -51.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.51% and a quarterly performance of -19.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.96% for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -34.70% for SLS stocks with a simple moving average of -29.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SLS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SLS in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $18 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to SLS, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 02nd of the previous year.

SLS Trading at -14.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.35%, as shares surge +27.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLS fell by -51.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.93. In addition, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. saw -53.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLS starting from Stergiou Angelos M., who sale 2,120 shares at the price of $6.25 back on Dec 02. After this action, Stergiou Angelos M. now owns 121,167 shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc., valued at $13,252 using the latest closing price.

Burns John Thomas, the VP, Finance & Corp Controller of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc., sale 231 shares at $6.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Burns John Thomas is holding 17,644 shares at $1,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-257.82 for the present operating margin

+80.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. stands at -272.36. Equity return is now at value -221.80, with -131.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.