Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Immersion Corporation (IMMR)

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) went up by 23.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.74. The company’s stock price has collected 26.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ :IMMR) Right Now?

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMMR is at 1.46.

IMMR currently public float of 32.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMMR was 254.13K shares.

IMMR’s Market Performance

IMMR stocks went up by 26.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.12% and a quarterly performance of 27.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.22% for Immersion Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.96% for IMMR stocks with a simple moving average of 27.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMMR

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMMR reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for IMMR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 29th, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to IMMR, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 02nd of the previous year.

IMMR Trading at 24.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares surge +30.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMR rose by +26.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.44. In addition, Immersion Corporation saw 19.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMR starting from MARTIN WILLIAM C, who purchase 13,603 shares at the price of $5.79 back on Sep 14. After this action, MARTIN WILLIAM C now owns 694,618 shares of Immersion Corporation, valued at $78,727 using the latest closing price.

MARTIN WILLIAM C, the Chief Strategy Officer of Immersion Corporation, purchase 16,243 shares at $5.79 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that MARTIN WILLIAM C is holding 681,015 shares at $94,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMR

Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 4.80 for asset returns.