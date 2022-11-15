Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | 2U Inc. (TWOU)

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) went down by -13.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.59. The company’s stock price has collected 15.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ :TWOU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWOU is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for 2U Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.67, which is $3.32 above the current price. TWOU currently public float of 75.42M and currently shorts hold a 9.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWOU was 1.21M shares.

TWOU’s Market Performance

TWOU stocks went up by 15.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.89% and a quarterly performance of -15.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.27% for 2U Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.03% for TWOU stocks with a simple moving average of -22.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWOU stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TWOU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TWOU in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on November 08th of the current year 2022.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWOU reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for TWOU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 25th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to TWOU, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on May 25th of the current year.

TWOU Trading at 14.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.43%, as shares surge +34.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWOU rose by +15.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.22. In addition, 2U Inc. saw -63.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWOU starting from Peters Gregory K, who purchase 49,663 shares at the price of $10.07 back on Feb 15. After this action, Peters Gregory K now owns 164,589 shares of 2U Inc., valued at $500,106 using the latest closing price.

CHERNIS MARK, the Chief Operating Officer of 2U Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $9.92 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that CHERNIS MARK is holding 349,939 shares at $99,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.14 for the present operating margin

+71.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for 2U Inc. stands at -20.60. Equity return is now at value -58.50, with -18.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.