Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) went down by -8.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.92. The company’s stock price has collected 17.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE :QUOT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QUOT is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Quotient Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.25, which is $0.23 above the current price. QUOT currently public float of 87.05M and currently shorts hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QUOT was 1.15M shares.

QUOT’s Market Performance

QUOT stocks went up by 17.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.96% and a quarterly performance of 35.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.22% for Quotient Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.17% for QUOT stocks with a simple moving average of -19.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QUOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QUOT stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for QUOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QUOT in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $3.50 based on the research report published on November 09th of the current year 2022.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QUOT reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for QUOT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

QUOT Trading at 39.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.84%, as shares surge +39.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUOT rose by +17.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, Quotient Technology Inc. saw -55.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUOT starting from GESSOW ANDREW J, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $1.80 back on Sep 02. After this action, GESSOW ANDREW J now owns 141,375 shares of Quotient Technology Inc., valued at $10,800 using the latest closing price.

GESSOW ANDREW J, the Director of Quotient Technology Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $1.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that GESSOW ANDREW J is holding 375,108 shares at $9,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUOT

Equity return is now at value -27.60, with -10.20 for asset returns.