Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNYW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) went up by 31.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s stock price has collected 63.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ :PSNYW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00. PSNYW currently public float of 50.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSNYW was 167.55K shares.

PSNYW’s Market Performance

PSNYW stocks went up by 63.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.90% and a quarterly performance of -39.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.93% for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 69.18% for PSNYW stocks with a simple moving average of -45.18% for the last 200 days.

PSNYW Trading at 17.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.63%, as shares surge +56.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNYW rose by +63.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7187. In addition, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC saw -69.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-70.88 for the present operating margin

-13.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stands at -75.34.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.