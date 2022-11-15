Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) went up by 0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.22. The company’s stock price has collected 5.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/22 that Citrix, Spotify, Knightscope, Tesla: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE :OTIS) Right Now?

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Otis Worldwide Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.64, which is -$0.69 below the current price. OTIS currently public float of 416.36M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTIS was 1.99M shares.

OTIS’s Market Performance

OTIS stocks went up by 5.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.29% and a quarterly performance of -4.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for Otis Worldwide Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.77% for OTIS stocks with a simple moving average of 5.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTIS

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTIS reach a price target of $62, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for OTIS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

OTIS Trading at 13.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +18.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTIS rose by +5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.83. In addition, Otis Worldwide Corporation saw -10.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTIS starting from GHAI RAHUL, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $77.87 back on Aug 02. After this action, GHAI RAHUL now owns 2,063 shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation, valued at $389,354 using the latest closing price.

GHAI RAHUL, the EVP, CFO of Otis Worldwide Corporation, sale 2,618 shares at $78.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that GHAI RAHUL is holding 7,063 shares at $205,631 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.20 for the present operating margin

+29.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Otis Worldwide Corporation stands at +8.71. Equity return is now at value -26.70, with 11.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.