Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) went up by 111.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.71. The company’s stock price has collected 113.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 4 hours ago that Narcan Owner Opiant to Be Acquired by Indivior for $145 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :OPNT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPNT is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.33, which is $20.23 above the current price. OPNT currently public float of 4.86M and currently shorts hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPNT was 14.28K shares.

OPNT’s Market Performance

OPNT stocks went up by 113.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 103.85% and a quarterly performance of 55.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.46% for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 107.03% for OPNT stocks with a simple moving average of 27.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPNT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for OPNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OPNT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $42 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

OPNT Trading at 95.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares surge +101.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPNT rose by +113.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.21. In addition, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -40.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPNT starting from Ruth Matthew R., who sale 1,084 shares at the price of $10.62 back on Jul 20. After this action, Ruth Matthew R. now owns 29,916 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $11,512 using the latest closing price.

Skolnick Phil, the Chief Scientific Officer of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 627 shares at $11.85 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that Skolnick Phil is holding 23,818 shares at $7,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.79 for the present operating margin

+81.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +6.30. Equity return is now at value -50.10, with -31.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.10.