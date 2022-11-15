Neogen Corporation (NEOG) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) went down by -1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.80. The company’s stock price has collected 13.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/14/21 that Neogen Is Combining With 3M’s Food-Safety Business. Its Stock Is Climbing.

Is It Worth Investing in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ :NEOG) Right Now?

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEOG is at 0.73.

NEOG currently public float of 215.76M and currently shorts hold a 6.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEOG was 7.15M shares.

NEOG’s Market Performance

NEOG stocks went up by 13.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.95% and a quarterly performance of -27.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.83% for Neogen Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.79% for NEOG stocks with a simple moving average of -34.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEOG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NEOG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NEOG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to NEOG, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

NEOG Trading at 13.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +35.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOG rose by +13.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.11. In addition, Neogen Corporation saw -64.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEOG starting from Quinlan Steven J., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $11.63 back on Oct 11. After this action, Quinlan Steven J. now owns 32,722 shares of Neogen Corporation, valued at $58,150 using the latest closing price.

BOEHM WILLIAM T, the Director of Neogen Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $13.88 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that BOEHM WILLIAM T is holding 23,242 shares at $27,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOG

Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 3.70 for asset returns.