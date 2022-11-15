Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Unisys Corporation (UIS)

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) went down by -8.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.10. The company’s stock price has collected -47.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Unisys Corporation (NYSE :UIS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UIS is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Unisys Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.25, which is $1.57 above the current price. UIS currently public float of 65.84M and currently shorts hold a 4.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UIS was 534.26K shares.

UIS’s Market Performance

UIS stocks went down by -47.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.72% and a quarterly performance of -56.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.86% for Unisys Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -41.40% for UIS stocks with a simple moving average of -65.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UIS

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UIS reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for UIS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 09th, 2022.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to UIS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

UIS Trading at -43.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.39%, as shares sank -46.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UIS fell by -47.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.78. In addition, Unisys Corporation saw -77.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UIS starting from Thomson Michael M, who sale 10,028 shares at the price of $21.11 back on Mar 17. After this action, Thomson Michael M now owns 45,296 shares of Unisys Corporation, valued at $211,714 using the latest closing price.

KENNEY GERALD P, the SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Unisys Corporation, sale 4,333 shares at $22.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that KENNEY GERALD P is holding 57,472 shares at $95,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.60 for the present operating margin

+28.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unisys Corporation stands at -21.83. Equity return is now at value 203.70, with -15.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.