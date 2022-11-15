Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT)?

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) went down by -37.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.98. The company’s stock price has collected -32.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ :PNT) Right Now?

PNT currently public float of 87.90M and currently shorts hold a 8.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PNT was 736.29K shares.

PNT’s Market Performance

PNT stocks went down by -32.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.32% and a quarterly performance of -31.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.07% for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -33.24% for PNT stocks with a simple moving average of -26.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PNT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $20 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNT reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for PNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 16th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to PNT, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 14th of the current year.

PNT Trading at -32.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.20%, as shares sank -28.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNT fell by -32.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.45. In addition, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. saw 2.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNT starting from FLESHNER NEIL E., who sale 564,204 shares at the price of $7.51 back on May 25. After this action, FLESHNER NEIL E. now owns 3,023,045 shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc., valued at $4,237,172 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNT

Equity return is now at value -29.50, with -28.10 for asset returns.