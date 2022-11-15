Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) went up by 1.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.50. The company’s stock price has collected 14.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE :HMY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HMY is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.87, which is -$0.35 below the current price. HMY currently public float of 434.47M and currently shorts hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HMY was 6.41M shares.

HMY’s Market Performance

HMY stocks went up by 14.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.65% and a quarterly performance of 0.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.66% for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.96% for HMY stocks with a simple moving average of -1.31% for the last 200 days.

HMY Trading at 33.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares surge +26.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMY rose by +14.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.94. In addition, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited saw -15.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HMY

Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -2.10 for asset returns.