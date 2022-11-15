Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for EQT Corporation (EQT)?

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) went down by -0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.97. The company’s stock price has collected -4.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

Is It Worth Investing in EQT Corporation (NYSE :EQT) Right Now?

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQT is at 1.17.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

EQT currently public float of 365.40M and currently shorts hold a 6.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQT was 8.91M shares.

EQT’s Market Performance

EQT stocks went down by -4.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.01% and a quarterly performance of -10.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 98.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.54% for EQT Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.70% for EQT stocks with a simple moving average of 10.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EQT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $57 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQT reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for EQT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EQT, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on September 19th of the current year.

EQT Trading at -1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares surge +1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQT fell by -4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.88. In addition, EQT Corporation saw 94.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQT starting from Evancho Lesley, who sale 9,821 shares at the price of $42.15 back on Nov 10. After this action, Evancho Lesley now owns 115,895 shares of EQT Corporation, valued at $414,003 using the latest closing price.

Jordan William E., the EVP, GC AND CORP SEC of EQT Corporation, sale 98,783 shares at $41.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Jordan William E. is holding 297,787 shares at $4,104,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.57 for the present operating margin

+43.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for EQT Corporation stands at -16.90. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 8.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.