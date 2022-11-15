Is The RealReal Inc. (REAL) a Keeper?

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) went up by 9.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.96. The company’s stock price has collected 28.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/17/22 that It’s National Thrift Shop Day. Here are 7 tips for scoring high-end clothes and more

Is It Worth Investing in The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ :REAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REAL is at 2.28.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

REAL currently public float of 94.75M and currently shorts hold a 14.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REAL was 4.26M shares.

REAL’s Market Performance

REAL stocks went up by 28.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.53% and a quarterly performance of -46.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.12% for The RealReal Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.02% for REAL stocks with a simple moving average of -56.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REAL

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REAL reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for REAL stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 12th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to REAL, setting the target price at $2.75 in the report published on August 10th of the current year.

REAL Trading at 9.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.13%, as shares surge +40.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAL rose by +28.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4577. In addition, The RealReal Inc. saw -84.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REAL starting from Sahi Levesque Rati, who sale 1,636 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Oct 24. After this action, Sahi Levesque Rati now owns 665,343 shares of The RealReal Inc., valued at $2,160 using the latest closing price.

Sahi Levesque Rati, the President of The RealReal Inc., sale 14,146 shares at $2.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Sahi Levesque Rati is holding 667,843 shares at $32,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REAL

Equity return is now at value 343.50, with -30.70 for asset returns.