Here’s Our Rant About The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) went up by 6.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.61. The company’s stock price has collected 5.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/17/21 that iHeartMedia to Acquire Triton Digital From Scripps

Is It Worth Investing in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ :SSP) Right Now?

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSP is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for The E.W. Scripps Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

SSP currently public float of 58.55M and currently shorts hold a 3.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSP was 228.26K shares.

SSP’s Market Performance

SSP stocks went up by 5.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.38% and a quarterly performance of -12.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.04% for The E.W. Scripps Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.30% for SSP stocks with a simple moving average of -11.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SSP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SSP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $11 based on the research report published on November 09th of the current year 2022.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SSP reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for SSP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to SSP, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

SSP Trading at 6.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.21%, as shares surge +3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSP rose by +5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.91. In addition, The E.W. Scripps Company saw -25.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSP starting from Scripps William A. Jr., who purchase 15 shares at the price of $12.26 back on Nov 03. After this action, Scripps William A. Jr. now owns 115 shares of The E.W. Scripps Company, valued at $184 using the latest closing price.

Scripps William A., the 10% Owner of The E.W. Scripps Company, purchase 101,496 shares at $12.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Scripps William A. is holding 635,962 shares at $1,244,341 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.39 for the present operating margin

+44.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for The E.W. Scripps Company stands at +4.99. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.