Here’s Our Rant About 908 Devices Inc. (MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) went down by -22.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.25. The company’s stock price has collected -12.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/18/20 that One of the Last IPOs of 2020 Just Doubled

Is It Worth Investing in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :MASS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for 908 Devices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.50, which is $14.02 above the current price. MASS currently public float of 28.97M and currently shorts hold a 7.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MASS was 263.27K shares.

MASS’s Market Performance

MASS stocks went down by -12.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.10% and a quarterly performance of -33.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.68% for 908 Devices Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.17% for MASS stocks with a simple moving average of -28.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MASS

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to MASS, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on January 12th of the previous year.

MASS Trading at -22.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MASS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.89%, as shares sank -15.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MASS fell by -12.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.14. In addition, 908 Devices Inc. saw -51.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MASS starting from Knopp Kevin J., who sale 18,800 shares at the price of $15.32 back on Oct 18. After this action, Knopp Kevin J. now owns 500,642 shares of 908 Devices Inc., valued at $288,016 using the latest closing price.

Knopp Kevin J., the President and CEO of 908 Devices Inc., sale 11,200 shares at $14.68 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Knopp Kevin J. is holding 519,442 shares at $164,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MASS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.29 for the present operating margin

+55.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for 908 Devices Inc. stands at -52.53. Equity return is now at value -14.00, with -11.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.05.