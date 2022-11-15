Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Just Got Our Attention

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) went up by 31.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.88. The company’s stock price has collected 25.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE :GETY) Right Now?

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Getty Images Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.56, which is $7.59 above the current price. GETY currently public float of 192.69M and currently shorts hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GETY was 610.30K shares.

GETY’s Market Performance

GETY stocks went up by 25.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.91% and a quarterly performance of -78.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.96% for Getty Images Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.70% for GETY stocks with a simple moving average of -39.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GETY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GETY stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for GETY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GETY in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $9 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GETY reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for GETY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to GETY, setting the target price at $8.25 in the report published on September 20th of the current year.

GETY Trading at -6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GETY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.80%, as shares surge +30.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GETY rose by +25.59%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.50. In addition, Getty Images Holdings Inc. saw -29.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GETY starting from Neuberger Berman Group LLC, who sale 5,200 shares at the price of $8.74 back on Sep 20. After this action, Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,596,723 shares of Getty Images Holdings Inc., valued at $45,455 using the latest closing price.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC, the 10% Owner of Getty Images Holdings Inc., sale 131,618 shares at $8.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Neuberger Berman Group LLC is holding 64,601,923 shares at $1,118,964 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GETY

Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 3.20 for asset returns.