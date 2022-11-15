Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy IonQ Inc. (IONQ)?

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) went up by 3.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.90. The company’s stock price has collected 13.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IonQ Inc. (NYSE :IONQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for IonQ Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IONQ currently public float of 170.05M and currently shorts hold a 13.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IONQ was 3.10M shares.

IONQ’s Market Performance

IONQ stocks went up by 13.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.00% and a quarterly performance of -28.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.49% for IonQ Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.09% for IONQ stocks with a simple moving average of -19.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONQ stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for IONQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IONQ in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IONQ reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for IONQ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2021.

IONQ Trading at 16.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares surge +22.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONQ rose by +25.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.40. In addition, IonQ Inc. saw -64.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONQ starting from Monroe Christopher, who sale 1,548 shares at the price of $5.44 back on Sep 12. After this action, Monroe Christopher now owns 6,618,648 shares of IonQ Inc., valued at $8,421 using the latest closing price.

Kramer Thomas G., the Chief Financial Officer of IonQ Inc., sale 3,058 shares at $5.44 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Kramer Thomas G. is holding 827,311 shares at $16,636 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONQ

Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -15.10 for asset returns.