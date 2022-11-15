Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Dominion Energy Inc. (D)?

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) went down by -6.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.78. The company’s stock price has collected -7.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/22 that Dominion Energy Launches Business Review to Boost Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE :D) Right Now?

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for D is at 0.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Dominion Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $74.62, which is $17.42 above the current price. D currently public float of 832.10M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of D was 4.50M shares.

D’s Market Performance

D stocks went down by -7.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.87% and a quarterly performance of -32.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.81% for Dominion Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.14% for D stocks with a simple moving average of -26.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of D

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for D stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for D by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for D in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $69 based on the research report published on November 14th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see D reach a price target of $59, previously predicting the price at $94. The rating they have provided for D stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 09th, 2022.

D Trading at -18.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought D to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, D fell by -7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.60. In addition, Dominion Energy Inc. saw -26.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at D starting from Leopold Diane, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $83.89 back on Jun 01. After this action, Leopold Diane now owns 110,147 shares of Dominion Energy Inc., valued at $524,303 using the latest closing price.

BLUE ROBERT M, the Chair, President and CEO of Dominion Energy Inc., purchase 3,180 shares at $78.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that BLUE ROBERT M is holding 183,052 shares at $249,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for D

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.02 for the present operating margin

+57.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominion Energy Inc. stands at +18.96. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.