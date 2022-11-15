A Lesson to Learn: Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) went up by 35.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.46. The company’s stock price has collected 1.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TENX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TENX is at 1.93.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

TENX currently public float of 16.08M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TENX was 1.58M shares.

TENX’s Market Performance

TENX stocks went up by 1.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.58% and a quarterly performance of -67.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.59% for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.48% for TENX stocks with a simple moving average of -71.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENX

MLV & Co, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENX reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for TENX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2014.

WallachBeth gave a rating of “Buy” to TENX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

TENX Trading at -22.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.94%, as shares sank -33.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX rose by +35.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1234. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. saw -91.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TENX

Equity return is now at value -294.60, with -214.10 for asset returns.