Why SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) went up by 11.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.65. The company’s stock price has collected 14.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/02/22 that SoFi Stock Leaps on Narrower-Than-Expected Loss and Revenue Beat

Is It Worth Investing in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SOFI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for SoFi Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.04, which is $2.17 above the current price. SOFI currently public float of 824.20M and currently shorts hold a 12.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOFI was 45.41M shares.

SOFI’s Market Performance

SOFI stocks went up by 14.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.90% and a quarterly performance of -21.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.76% for SoFi Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.46% for SOFI stocks with a simple moving average of -18.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to SOFI, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on May 16th of the current year.

SOFI Trading at 9.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares surge +23.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI rose by +14.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.30. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc. saw -62.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from SOFTBANK GROUP CORP, who sale 6,683,133 shares at the price of $8.17 back on Aug 08. After this action, SOFTBANK GROUP CORP now owns 83,216,977 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc., valued at $54,601,197 using the latest closing price.

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP, the 10% Owner of SoFi Technologies Inc., sale 5,381,785 shares at $7.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that SOFTBANK GROUP CORP is holding 89,900,110 shares at $43,000,462 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.79 for the present operating margin

+41.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoFi Technologies Inc. stands at -44.49. Equity return is now at value -8.70, with -3.50 for asset returns.