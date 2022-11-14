Why Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) went up by 12.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $355.20. The company’s stock price has collected -2.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/11/22 that Bitcoin falls to 2-year low, other cryptos down after market reacts to FTX bankruptcy news

Is It Worth Investing in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ :COIN) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $79.04, which is $25.22 above the current price. COIN currently public float of 175.61M and currently shorts hold a 15.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COIN was 12.69M shares.

COIN’s Market Performance

COIN stocks went down by -2.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.04% and a quarterly performance of -37.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.26% for Coinbase Global Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.90% for COIN stocks with a simple moving average of -44.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $52 based on the research report published on November 09th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COIN reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for COIN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to COIN, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on September 09th of the current year.

COIN Trading at -14.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.49%, as shares sank -9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.77. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc. saw -77.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Lutke Tobias, who purchase 6,495 shares at the price of $54.50 back on Nov 08. After this action, Lutke Tobias now owns 99,946 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., valued at $353,978 using the latest closing price.

Lutke Tobias, the Director of Coinbase Global Inc., purchase 5,585 shares at $68.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Lutke Tobias is holding 93,451 shares at $385,309 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -1.70 for asset returns.