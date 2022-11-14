Why Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) went up by 13.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $166.51. The company’s stock price has collected 5.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/22 that Affirm Stock Plummets on Missed Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AFRM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.94, which is $7.38 above the current price. AFRM currently public float of 217.57M and currently shorts hold a 18.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFRM was 12.68M shares.

AFRM’s Market Performance

AFRM stocks went up by 5.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.33% and a quarterly performance of -55.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.33% for Affirm Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.95% for AFRM stocks with a simple moving average of -42.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $14 based on the research report published on November 09th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFRM reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for AFRM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 11th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Underperform” to AFRM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 08th of the current year.

AFRM Trading at -15.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.23%, as shares sank -1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM rose by +5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.88. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc. saw -83.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from Rabois Keith, who sale 17,287 shares at the price of $20.04 back on Nov 01. After this action, Rabois Keith now owns 86,434 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc., valued at $346,438 using the latest closing price.

GIC Private Ltd, the 10% Owner of Affirm Holdings Inc., purchase 3,898 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29, which means that GIC Private Ltd is holding 4,499,514 shares at $116,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.88 for the present operating margin

+88.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Affirm Holdings Inc. stands at -52.43. Equity return is now at value -25.50, with -9.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.51.