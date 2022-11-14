The Chart for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) went up by 5.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.50. The company’s stock price has collected 20.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/25/22 that Plug Power Stock Jumps on Hydrogen Supply Deal With Amazon

Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ :PLUG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLUG is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Plug Power Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.62, which is $12.52 above the current price. PLUG currently public float of 522.74M and currently shorts hold a 13.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLUG was 19.47M shares.

PLUG’s Market Performance

PLUG stocks went up by 20.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.97% and a quarterly performance of -40.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.96% for Plug Power Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.57% for PLUG stocks with a simple moving average of -17.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLUG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLUG stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PLUG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PLUG in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $16 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLUG reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for PLUG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Market Perform” to PLUG, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on August 02nd of the current year.

PLUG Trading at -15.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.72%, as shares sank -0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLUG rose by +20.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.17. In addition, Plug Power Inc. saw -36.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PLUG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.41 for the present operating margin

-30.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plug Power Inc. stands at -91.56. Equity return is now at value -15.70, with -11.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.58.